St. Paul Police are searching for a driver who stuck and injured a 7-year-old girl Wednesday morning and fled the scene.

The girl was crossing the street in the 1800 block of E. 7th Street about 7:50 a.m. when she was hit by a 4-door sedan, said police spokesman Steve Linders.

The driver took off and police were still looking for the vehicle described by witnesses as being gold or silver, Linders said.

The girl was taken to Regions Hospital with a broken leg and other minor injuries. She is expected to be OK, Linders said.

It was not immediately clear if the girl was in a crosswalk when she was hit, Linders said.

This has been a bad year for pedestrians in St. Paul. From Jan. 1 through Sept. 5, there have been 128 crashes involving vehicles and pedestrians, resulting in 105 injuries and two deaths, city statistics show.