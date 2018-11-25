A U.S. Postal Service station serving downtown Minneapolis and nearby neighborhoods is partly back in business more than seven months since it was struck by fire.

The Loring Station resumed mail delivery last week for ZIP codes 55403 and 55405 from its location near the westbound entrance to Interstate 394, the Postal Service announced.

Still idled are post office box and retail services, said Postal Service spokeswoman Kristy Anderson. Patrons for those services are continuing to use the Main Post Office downtown near the Mississippi River at 100 S. 1st St.

“Renovations are still in progress in the customer post office lobby and retail window area, with expected completion after the new year,” Anderson said.

“The Postal Service will continue to do everything possible to provide uninterrupted service to the community while emphasizing the safety of our employees and customers as our first priority,” she said.

The fire at the Loring Station post office, 18 N. 12th St., late at night on April 21 sent firefighters breaking through the public entrance. The cause has not been announced, but the Fire Department has said there were no signs that it was suspicious.

The blaze began in a backroom of the 40,000-square-foot building and charred some of the mail in the sorting area. The initial dollar value put on the damage was roughly $700,000.