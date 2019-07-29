Cotton candy, funnel cake, and lemon meringue pie are among the flavors of new brews at the 2019 Minnesota State Fair. The Fair announced today a whopping 53 new beverages that will be poured at this year’s festivities, including beers, ciders, hard seltzers, wines, and even two new versions of the slushy “frosé.”

In the new lineup, Minnesota’s breweries old and new get their due, with showings from Schell’s (Berry Go Round Sour at LuLu’s Public House) to Lift Bridge (Cherry Firework Hard Seltzer at Ball Park Cafe) to Bent Paddle (Summer Luv’n Orange IPA at Andy’s Grille).

Many of them don’t hold back on the Minnesotan-ness, at least in name. The Great Minnesota Handshake, by Indeed Brewing and the Freehouse, is a strawberry milkshake cream ale (at the Blue Barn). Great Minnesota Citra-gether IPA by 612 Brew is at Coasters. Leinenkugel has a Canoe Paddler Kölsch at Leinie Lodge. There’s also the Mini-Sotan IPA from Summit at Shanghaied Henri’s; MN Brew Together Orange Dreamsicle IPA from Modist and Barrel Theory at Ball Park Cafe; MN Haze from Lakes & Legends at O’Gara’s.

Punniest beers come from Utepils (Berry Manilow, at Dino’s Gyros) and Eastlake Craft Brewery (Kirby Pucker #34 Arnie Palmer, at Ball Park Cafe).

Additionally, 27 other fair-only beverages that debuted in previous years will return, such as the Candy Apple Hard Cider from Sociable Cider Werks at Giggle’s Campfire Grill; Chocolate Chip Cookie Beer from Big Wood Brewery at Andy’s Grille; and Mini Donut Beer from Lift Bridge, at Ball Park Cafe.

Here’s the full list.