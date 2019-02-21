A classic car and its trailer were stolen from a southern Dakota County resident, and authorities are turning to the public for help recovering the vintage auto and finding the thief.

A black 1951 Chevrolet Coupe, restored and with a recently replaced engine, was stolen early this month while inside a 24-foot Haulmark trailer, the Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

Gary Schulz, 61, “is most concerned on getting his car back, as it has significant sentimental value to the family,” read a crime alert issued by the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Sheriff’s Detective Sean Qualy said the car has a connection to the death of the owner’s father, but he didn’t know more than that.

A review of auto sales websites shows some restored versions of this vehicle priced at tens of thousands of dollars.

Anyone with information that could help solve this case is urged to call Qualy at (651) 438-4727.