This year’s double whammy of snowmageddon and polar vortex tested even those of us who embrace snow and ice. Hours of backbreaking shoveling, kids whining “I’m bored” and exhausting the Netflix playlist brought many Minnesotans to their knees.

Enter March. Sure, there are still a few mounds of melting snow and traces of ice, but spring is on its way. How do we know? Aside from March Madness, which will bring the Final Four to Minneapolis, there are a host of events that signal the beginning of the new season. So shed that parka and head to one of these rite-of-spring events.

Farm Babies

Mitchell Hendrickson held up a pair of newborn twin Shetland sheep at the Minnesota Zoo's "Farm Babies" exhibit.

The Wells Fargo Family Farm at the Minnesota Zoo is “our kickoff to spring,” said Zach Nugent, media relations specialist at the zoo. Every year, the “Farm Babies” exhibit draws crowds and elicits “awws” for the latest little additions to the barnyard. There are 13 piglets, five goat kids, a calf and brood of baby chicks, but there are more farm babies on the way. In addition to cuddling with fuzzy baby chicks or communing with a piglet, guests can enjoy tram rides, pony rides and story time. Special weekend activities include metal smithing and square dancing demonstrations and costumed characters.

9 a.m.-4 p.m. daily through April 30. $12-$18. 13000 Zoo Blvd., Apple Valley. mnzoo.org/farmbabies.

Galleria Garden Party

Bachman’s annual spring show is blooming inside the Galleria once again.

Crocuses and snowdrops aren’t popping through the cold ground quite yet, but Bachman’s isn’t waiting. Its annual spring show is blooming inside the Galleria once again. “It’s spread out so you can take your time strolling throughout the Galleria and each vignette can be viewed from 360 degrees,” said Susan Bachman West, president of the floral retailer. This year’s show includes 25 floral displays, flower-forward tablescapes and a whimsical 4-foot topiary teapot that doubles as a fountain.

Mall hours through April 7. Free. Galleria, Edina. bachmans.com/workshops-and-events.

American Craft Show

American Craft Show features decorative objects, furniture, sculptures, rugs, pillows and wall art, as well as jewelry and wearable art.

More than 230 artisans from across the country will offer handcrafted goods to adorn your body or your home at the craft show in St. Paul. Sponsored by the American Craft Council, the juried event features contemporary decorative objects, furniture, sculptures, rugs, pillows and wall art, as well as jewelry and wearable art. Catch a rising design star at the booths of makers in the Hip Pop emerging artists program. At the preview party, you can meet many of the artists and have a chance to buy one-of-a-kind pieces. (Preview party, 6-9 p.m. Thu. $85 at the door.)

10 a.m.-8 p.m. Fri.; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sat.; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sun. $5-$13. St. Paul RiverCentre, 175 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul. craftcouncil.org/shows/acc/american-craft-show-saint-paul.

Junk Bonanza

Junk Bonanza booths take over Canterbury Park for three days.

This isn’t a ratty garage sale of household goods and much misc, but a vintage gold mine, with 150 vendors selling vintage, antique and repurposed goods from artisans across the country. Those who prefer home goods with character as opposed to trendy pieces can learn how to make the old new again at workshops and learn a few skills in the DIY alley. Professionals will lead tutorials on power tools, making a willow nest, chain stitching and more.

10 a.m.-5 p.m. April 11; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. April 12-13. $10. Canterbury Park, 1100 Canterbury Road S., Shakopee. junkbonanza.com.

Art in Bloom

New this year at Art in Bloom: mixology classes with Norseman Distillery.

The Minneapolis Institute of Art honors floral artistry with its annual Art in Bloom event. In addition to 160 arrangements celebrating art throughout the museum, the four-day event includes special programming, lectures, floral classes, plus a luncheon with a fashion show. New this year: mixology classes with Norseman Distillery. The preview party (5-9 p.m. April 10, $200) features guided tours through the galleries.

April 11-14. Free. (Check for prices on ticketed events.) 2400 3rd Av. S., Mpls. artsmia.org/art-in-bloom-2019.

Other spring happenings

Como Park Zoo and Conservatory Spring Flower Show: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily through April 21. Free; donations requested. Marjorie McNeely Conservatory, 1225 Estabrook Dr., St. Paul. comozooconservatory.org.

Twin Cities Spring Babies festival and petting zoo: Baby animals and family activities. April 13-May 5. $10; kids under age 2 admitted free. 109th Avenue and Hwy. 169, Brooklyn Park. ­twincitiesspringbabies.com.