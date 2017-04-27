Five more cases of measles were reported Thursday as health officials also announced that the outbreak has spread to Stearns County.

A total of 29 children have now been sickened by measles since the end of March, making it the largest outbreak in the state since 1990. Until now, the outbreak had been limited to Hennepin County, but the state health department said that one case has developed in Stearns. Details about that case were not released.

Most of those sickened have been children 5 or younger who have not received the measles vaccine. But one of the new cases has developed in a child who received just one of two recommended shots. One dose is 93 percent effective against the disease, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, while two shots provide 97 percent protection.

The cases so far have all been centered within the Somali-American community, where vaccination rates against the measles are about half that of the non-Somali population. However, race and ethnicity of four of the new cases announced Thursday are still being determined.

Health officials had been predicting that the number of infections would continue to grow and that this outbreak would exceed one in 2011 that affected 26 people.

At least 10 children have required hospital care after catching measles in this outbreak.

The highly infectious disease often starts with coldlike symptoms of cough, fever, runny nose and watery eyes, and eventually a rash spreads over the entire body. In severe cases, measles can produce lasting lung and brain damage, as well as death.