Gallery: People believed to be FBI agents are seen outside of a home believed to be inhabited by possible family members of the suspect in the shooting at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Union City, N.J.

Gallery: People believed to be FBI agents are seen outside of a home believed to be inhabited by possible family members of the suspect in the shooting at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Union City, N.J.

Gallery: An injured woman is brought to an emergency vehicle at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport after a gunman opened fire inside a terminal of the airport, killing several people and wounding others before being taken into custody, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Gallery: Law enforcement officers stand guard at Fort Lauderdale�Hollywood International Airport, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. A gunman opened fire in the baggage claim area at the airport Friday, killing several people and wounding others before being taken into custody in an attack that sent panicked passengers running out of the terminal and onto the tarmac, authorities said.

Gallery: A law enforcement officer directs someone in a garage area of the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport after a gunman opened fired in a terminal of the airport, killing several people and wounding others before being taken into custody, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Gallery: Passengers wait on the tarmac at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. A gunman opened fire in the baggage claim area at the airport Friday, killing several people and wounding others before being taken into custody in an attack that sent panicked passengers running out of the terminal and onto the tarmac, authorities said.

Gallery: Law enforcement officers are shown at Fort Lauderdale�Hollywood International Airport, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. A gunman opened fire in the baggage claim area at the airport Friday, killing several people and wounding others before being taken into custody in an attack that sent panicked passengers running out of the terminal and onto the tarmac, authorities said.

Gallery: Law enforcement personnel stand outside a garage area at Fort Lauderdale�Hollywood International Airport, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., after a shooter opened fire inside a terminal of the airport, killing several people and wounding others before being taken into custody.

Gallery: A law enforcement officers talk to a man at Fort Lauderdale�Hollywood International Airport, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. A gunman opened fire in the baggage claim area at the airport Friday, killing several people and wounding others before being taken into custody in an attack that sent panicked passengers running out of the terminal and onto the tarmac, authorities said.

Gallery: People exit the Fort Lauderdale�Hollywood International Airport Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, after a gunman opened fire in the baggage claim area at the airport Friday, killing several people and wounding others before being taken into custody in an attack that sent panicked passengers running out of the terminal and onto the tarmac, authorities said.

Gallery: People stand on the tarmac at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport after a shooter opened fire inside a terminal of the airport, killing several people and wounding others before being taken into custody, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Gallery: An injured woman is taken into Broward Health Trauma Center in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., after a shooting at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017. Authorities say a lone shooter opened fire at the airport Friday afternoon, killing "multiple" people before he was taken into custody.

Gallery: People stand on the tarmac at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport after a shooter opened fire inside a terminal of the airport, killing several people and wounding others before being taken into custody, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Gallery: A shooting victim arrives at Broward Health Trauma Center Friday, Jan. 6, 2017 in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Authorities say a lone shooter opened fire at the Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport Friday, killing "multiple" people before he was taken into custody. The airport suspended operations as law enforcement authorities rushed to the scene. (Taimy Alvarez/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS) ORG XMIT: 1195667

Gallery: People run out onto the tarmac at Fort Lauderdale�Hollywood International Airport, after a gunman opened fire in the baggage claim area at the airport killing several people and wounding others before being taken into custody Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Gallery: Law enforcement personnel arrive in an armored car outside Fort Lauderdale�Hollywood International Airport, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. A gunman opened fire in the baggage claim area at the airport Friday, killing several people and wounding others before being taken into custody in an attack that sent panicked passengers running out of the terminal and onto the tarmac, authorities said.

Gallery: People run on the tarmac at Fort Lauderdale�Hollywood International Airport, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., after a shooter opened fire inside a terminal of the airport, killing several people and wounding others before being taken into custody.

Gallery: Law enforcement personnel shield civilians outside a garage area at Fort Lauderdale�Hollywood International Airport, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., after a shooter opened fire inside a terminal of the airport, killing several people and wounding others before being taken into custody.

Gallery: People take cover behind vehicles at Fort Lauderdale�Hollywood International Airport, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. A gunman opened fire in the baggage claim area at the airport Friday, killing several people and wounding others before being taken into custody in an attack that sent panicked passengers running out of the terminal and onto the tarmac, authorities said.

Gallery: Police evacuate a civilian from an area at Fort Lauderdale�Hollywood International Airport, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. A gunman opened fire in the baggage claim area at the airport Friday, killing several people and wounding others before being taken into custody in an attack that sent panicked passengers running out of the terminal and onto the tarmac, authorities said.

Gallery: Law enforcement personnel search a garage area at Fort Lauderdale�Hollywood International Airport, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. A gunman opened fire in the baggage claim area at the airport Friday, killing several people and wounding others before being taken into custody in an attack that sent panicked passengers running out of the terminal and onto the tarmac, authorities said.

Gallery: People stand on the tarmac at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport after a shooter opened fire inside a terminal of the airport, killing several people and wounding others before being taken into custody, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Gallery: Authorities said multiple people have died after a lone suspect opened fire at the Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Gallery: A passenger takes cover as authorities said multiple people have died after a lone suspect opened fire at the Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Gallery: A law enforcement officer evacuates a civilian from an area at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. A gunman opened fire in the baggage claim area at the airport Friday, killing several people and wounding others before being taken into custody in an attack that sent panicked passengers running out of the terminal and onto the tarmac, authorities said.

Gallery: A law enforcement officer checks a vehicle in a garage area at Fort Lauderdale�Hollywood International Airport, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. A gunman opened fire in the baggage claim area at the airport Friday, killing several people and wounding others before being taken into custody in an attack that sent panicked passengers running out of the terminal and onto the tarmac, authorities said.

Gallery: First responders secure the area outside the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International airport on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., after authorities said multiple people died after a lone suspect opened fire at the airport.

– An arriving airline passenger pulled a gun from his luggage and opened fire in the baggage claim area at the Fort Lauderdale airport Friday, killing five people and wounding eight before throwing his weapon down and lying spread-eagle on the ground, authorities and witnesses said.

The gunman was immediately taken into custody. Sen. Bill Nelson of Florida said that he was carrying a military ID that identified him as Esteban Santiago, but that it was unclear whether the ID was his. The suspect boarded a flight from Anchorage Thursday night, then switched planes in Minneapolis Friday morning before arriving at Fort Lauderdale, the Canadian Embassy in Washington told Reuters.

The shooting occurred in the baggage claim in Terminal 2. Only two airlines, Air Canada and Delta Air Lines, operate in that terminal. Canadian embassy spokeswoman Christine Constantin refuted early reports that the gunman had been on an Air Canada flight.

According to flight records, a Minneapolis-Fort Lauderdale flight landed at 12:11 p.m. Eastern time. Broward County Sheriff's Office received phone calls of shots fired around 12:55 p.m.

Several Minnesotans were in the baggage claim area at the time of the attack.

"People started kind of screaming and trying to get out of any door they could or hide under the chairs," Mark Lea, an eyewitness and financial adviser from Elk River, told CBS News. "He just kind of continued coming in, just randomly shooting at people, no rhyme or reason to it."

A law enforcement officer evacuates a civilian from an area at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Lea told MSNBC that the shooter was a man wearing a "Star Wars" T-shirt, and that he walked into the baggage claim area and opened fire with a single handgun.

Lea said the man said nothing as he went through three magazines before giving up and sprawling spread-eagle on the flood as a police officer took him into custody.

"He had no intention of escaping," Lea told MSNBC.

Kevin Baartman from Minneapolis told the Boston Herald that the scene was chaotic.

Authorities gave no details on a possible motive for the shooting, which sent panicked passengers running out of the terminal and onto the tarmac, baggage in hand, and forced the shutdown of the entire airport.

President Obama was briefed by his Homeland Security adviser, the White House said.

Chip LaMarca, a Broward County commissioner who was briefed on the attack by the sheriff's office, told the Associated Press, "After he claimed his bag, he went into the bathroom and loaded the gun and started shooting. We don't know why."

It is legal for airline passengers to carry guns and ammunition as long as the firearms are put in a checked bag — not in a carry-on — and are unloaded and locked in a hard-sided container. Guns must be declared to the airline at check-in

Lea said the gunman said nothing as he "went up and down the carousels of the baggage claim, shooting through luggage to get at people that were hiding." The killer had a handgun and went through about three magazines of ammunition, Lea said.

Then the attacker threw down his weapon and lay spread-eagle on the ground until he was taken into custody, Lea said.

Sheriff Scott Israel said five people were killed and eight were wounded. He said the gunman was arrested unharmed, with no law enforcement officers firing any shots, and was being questioned by the FBI.

People spilled onto the tarmac, some carrying luggage, and some ran from both Terminals 1 and 2, hiding behind cars or anything else they could find to shield themselves.

The airport suspended operations as law enforcement authorities rushed to the scene and emergency medical workers treated at least one bleeding victim on the tarmac. Fort Lauderdale-bound flights already in the air were delayed or diverted, and those that had yet to take off from the airport were held on the ground.

Video posted on Instagram appeared to show several people wounded in the baggage claim area of the terminal. One person appeared to be lying in a pool of blood with a head wound.

John Schilcher told Fox News said he came up to the baggage claim and heard the first gunshot as he picked up his bag off a carousel.

"The person next to me fell to the ground and then I started hearing other pops. And as this happened, other people started falling and you could hear it and smell it, and people on either side of me were going down and I just dropped to the ground," said Schilcher, who was there with his wife and mother-in-law.

Passengers run on the tarmac at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. A gunman opened fire in the baggage claim area at the airport Friday, killing several people and wounding others before being taken into custody in an attack that sent panicked passengers running out of the terminal and onto the tarmac, authorities said.

"The firing just went on and on," he said.

He said the gunman emptied his weapon and reloaded, and "it was eerily quiet."

"I was down on the floor, when we finally looked up there was a policeman standing over me," Schilcher said. "That's when I assumed it was safe."

Staff writer Kristen Leigh Painter and the Associated Press contributed to this report.