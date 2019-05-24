Monte Carlo
This shady respite is one of the North Loop’s better outdoor getaways. The sandwiches — meatloaf, crab salad on toasted pumpernickel, an artery-clogging Reuben — are popular options, along with a long list of grill classics, including liver and onions, a few steaks and shrimp cocktail.
219 3rd Av. N., Mpls., 612-333-5900, montecarlomn.com
Meritage
Take a seat at downtown St. Paul’s top-performing sidewalk cafe and enjoy the urbane setting and chef/co-owner Russell Klein’s seafood-focused French cooking.
410 St. Peter St., St. Paul, 651-222-5670, meritage-stpaul.com
Sandcastle
The patio at this colorful beachside stand hugs the shores of beautiful Lake Nokomis. The varied menu swings from a classic BLT to a brown rice bowl topped with roasted vegetables and tangy kimchi. Other highlights include dolled-up hot dogs, well stuffed shrimp tacos, a first-rate pulled pork sandwich and soft-serve ice cream, all at reasonable prices. Beer and wine, too.
4955 W. Lake Nokomis Pkwy., Mpls., 612-721-0756, sandcastlempls.com
Wise Acre Eatery
Owners Dean Engelmann and Scott Endres also operate the neighboring Tangletown Gardens, which guarantees that their restaurant’s outdoor spaces — they’re huddled around a vintage service station — are blooming showplaces. The farm-fresh fare is sourced from the duo’s 100-acre spread in Plato, Minn.
5401 Nicollet Av. S., Mpls., 612-354-2577, wiseacreeatery.com