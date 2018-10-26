Blackbird
Thin, Swedish-style pancakes are the house specialty, dressed with a tangy blueberry-cranberry compote and honey-infused ricotta. Delicious.
3800 Nicollet Av. S., Mpls., 612-823-4790, blackbirdmpls.com
Cook St. Paul
The buttermilk short stack (here, that translates to a pair of pancakes), hot off the grill, is an instant classic. It’s even better with blueberries. Or pecans.
1124 Payne Av., St. Paul, 651-756-1787, cookstp.com
Maria’s Cafe
Although it’s home to many tasty variations on the flapjack, the standout at Maria Hoyos’ cozy breakfast-and-lunch spot is the sweet corn version.
1113 E. Franklin Av., Mpls., 612-870-9842, mariascafe.com
Sun Street Breads
Owner Solveig Tofte taps her sourdough starter to fuel plate-size pancakes, to spectacular effect. P.S.: Wednesday is doughnut day, a major treat.
4600 Nicollet Av. S., Mpls., 612-354-3414, sunstreetbreads.com
