EAGAN, Minn. — 3M says it will close its plant in Eagan next year.

The St. Paul company says it's part of a realignment that will affect 430 employees across the U.S. and Mexico in 2018.

3M spokeswoman Lori Anderson says the Eagan plant employs about 150. The Eagan plant handles commercial air filtration products, refrigeration filtration products and biopharmaceutical purification products.