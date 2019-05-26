Three people were shot inside a St. Louis Park home early Sunday, authorities are looking for any suspects.

The gunfire occurred about 4:45 a.m. inside a home in the 2500 block of Nevada Avenue S., police said.

“On initial assessment by first responders, [the] injuries appeared to be nonlife-threatening,” said city spokeswoman Jacque Smith. All remain hospitalized, Smith said.

While no arrests have been made, “It is believed the suspect or suspects may have been known to the victims, [and] there is no known threat to the general public,” Smith said.

After being wounded, the three victims drove about 1½ miles northeast to somewhere near Wayzata Boulevard and Zarthan Avenue, where they received aid from police officers and paramedics, police said.