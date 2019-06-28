Gunfire crackled through parts of Minneapolis’ North Side late Thursday, leaving three people wounded in separate shootings late Thursday and into Friday, police said.

Department spokeswoman Sgt. Darcy Horn said preliminary investigations suggested the incidents were not connected.

“It looks to me like one may have been domestic-related,” Horn said, adding that she did not know which one.

The victims’ conditions weren’t known as of Friday morning.

Over several hours Thursday night, all of the precinct’s roughly dozen available squad cars were tied up with the shootings and a series of other emergencies — including a report of a baby not breathing — leaving some lower-priority calls backed up in the queue awaiting an available officer.

In the first reported shooting, around 10:22 p.m., a man was shot in the area of N. Lowry and Emerson avenues by bullets from a high-powered rifle, police said.

About 11:47 Thursday, officers found a person suffering from a gunshot wound in the 1700 block of 26th Avenue N. in the Jordan neighborhood, police say. The suspect, who was reportedly known to the victim, reportedly fled the scene on foot, leading officers to search the area with the help of a police dog. The suspect was arrested sometime later in the area of N. 25th and Logan avenues.

Sometime after midnight, police responded to a reported shooting in the 4800 block of Aldrich Avenue N. in the Lind-Bohanon neighborhood. The circumstances of that shooting weren’t immediately known.