Two out-of-state vehicles collided near an intersection southeast of the Twin Cities, killing three people, authorities said.

The crash occurred about 11:45 a.m. Saturday on County Road 18 near Church Road in Welch Township, according to the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office.

“They say there are bodies everywhere,” a dispatcher was heard on emergency audio telling sheriff’s deputies.

Soon after arriving at the scene, one deputy radioed back to dispatch, “Tell the ambulance to step it up.”

Authorities have yet to explain the circumstances of the crash or identify any of the victims.

All three who were killed were passengers, according to the Sheriff’s Office, but there is no immediate word on which of the vehicles they were occupying. Both drivers were injured, the Sheriff’s Office said.

One vehicle was from Wisconsin. A male who was driving was pinned inside immediately afterward, but was alert, the audio noted. Also in that vehicle was a female, reported to be unconscious, and two infants.

The other vehicle was from South Dakota, and a female was driving was “out of the car” walking around, the dispatch audio revealed.

Hours later, an SUV rolled on Interstate 35 in Chisago County, killing the driver and injuring his passenger, the State Patrol said. The crash occurred about 3:15 p.m. in Lent Township, just north of Stacy.

The SUV was going south on I-35 when it drifted to the left, the patrol said. The driver overcorrected, went into the right ditch and rolled, throwing the two people inside from the vehicle, according to the patrol. Neither had on seat belts.

Killed was the driver, 24-year-old Iman N. Abdullah, of Superior, Wis. Passenger Janae M. Lowe-Banks, 21, of St. Paul, was taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul with noncritical injuries.