A gunman slipped convenience store plastic bags on his hands and feet before fatally shooting a man in the face at his door in Rochester, authorities said.

Suspected shooter Malcolm J. Woods, 27, of Rochester, and two of his relatives were charged Friday in Olmsted County District Court with murder in the death of 38-year-old Brandon M. Arndt at the front door of his home Sept. 10.

Arndt was targeted because he was suspected of causing harm to a disabled next-door neighbor who had to be hospitalized, the charges read. All three suspects are grandchildren of the woman next door, authorities said.

Also jailed and charged with murder were Kielah S. Parsons, 34, of Rochester, and Darien K. Klindworth-Woods, 19, of North Mankato, Minn. Court records do not show legal representation for any of the three.

According to the criminal complaint, Arndt’s mother told police that there was a loud knock at the door, then a loud bang and the sound of her son falling to the ground. Officers arrived about 4 a.m. to the home in the 1900 block of Marion Road SE. and saw that Arndt had been shot in the face at close range.

Relatives of Arndt’s neighbor, 71-year-old Rosetta Barnes, called police the day before the shooting and alleged that Arndt had assaulted her or sold her “some bad drugs.”

Arndt would help Barnes with maintenance around her home, pick up groceries and help her with her medication, his mother told police.

Less than an hour before the shooting, Woods, Parsons and Klindworth-Woods were shown on surveillance video leaving the hospital where Barnes was being treated.

They stopped at a convenience store, where Parsons bought snacks and left with more plastic bags than her purchases required.

The charges say the three drove to Arndt’s home, and Woods put the plastic bags on his hands and feet before walking up to the residence. A single gunshot rang out, and the suspects drove away.

Woods threw the bags in a trash can and sold the gun to another man.