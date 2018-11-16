Augustine’s Bar & Bakery

Yes, there’s a bakery counter tucked inside this restaurant-bar, a source for flaky croissants, diet-wrecking cinnamon rolls (drop in on weekends for the decadent pecan-caramel rolls), muffins, breads and more. 1668 Selby Av., St. Paul, 651-447-3729, augustinesmn.com

Denny’s 5th Avenue Bakery

This 49-year-old institution has a big wholesale operation (the kitchen’s buns are the foundation of many top Twin Cities burgers), but the retail side is a treat — literally — with a crowd-pleasing list of bars, cookies, doughnuts (including excellent Bismarcks), pastries, cakes and other temptations. 7840 5th Av. S., Bloomington, 952-881-4445, dennysbakery.com

PJ Murphy’s Bakery

Newish owners François Kiemde and Melissa Borgmann-Kiemde have reinvigorated this Capital City classic (croissants! challah!) while preserving its many traditions. Love the ever-changing “Cupcake of the Week.” 1279 Randolph Av., St. Paul, 651-699-9292, pjmurphybakery.com

Sarah Jane’s Bakery Northeast

Sarah Jane’s Bakery in northeast Minneapolis.

The hardworking Botzet family lovingly turns out all kinds of goodies — coffee cakes, fruit and cream pies, turnovers — and really has a way with cake doughnuts and Long Johns. 2853 NE. Johnson St., Mpls., 612-789-2827, sarahjanesbakery.com

Valley Pastries

Doughnuts, doughnuts and more doughnuts. Doughnut holes, too, along with fruit-filled Danish. 2570 Hillsboro Av. N., Golden Valley, 763-541-1535, valleypastries.com