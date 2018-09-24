A southwestern Minnesota man crashed his vehicle twice in the same week, and he didn’t survive second time, authorities said.

Landon L. Evans, 22, of Revere, crossed into the wrong lane while heading east on Hwy. 14 in his hometown on Sept. 21 and struck a semitrailer truck head-on, according to the State Patrol.

Evans was taken to North Memorial Medical Center and died, the patrol said.

Evans did not have on a seat belt, the patrol added.

The semi’s driver, 31-year-old Nathan W. Silbernagel, of Morgan, Minn., was not hurt.

In the earlier crash, Evans was driving late last Sunday afternoon on 450th Avenue west of Comfrey and rolled a car into the ditch, according to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.

Evans was slightly hurt, and passenger Shawn W. Burden, of Jeffers, Minn., was not injured, the Sheriff’s Office added.

He was jailed and charged Tuesday with gross-misdemeanor drunken driving. He was later released and given an Oct. 2 court date.

Editor's note: The initial version of this story reported that Evans was under the influence of alcohol in the second crash, according to the State Patrol. The patrol changed its determination and said on Oct. 11 that Evans was not under the influence.