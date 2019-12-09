The St. Paul Winter Carnival buttons for 2020 have been unveiled, and you might say they are cute as a button.

The reveal over the weekend was held at the Red Rabbit restaurant on Grand Avenue in St. Paul and featured members of the carnival's traditional cast of characters: the Royal Family, Vulcans and Klondike Kates.

The four souvenir buttons, conceived by Cindy Lindgren, emphasize activities to be embraced outdoors in winter: hockey, curling, ice fishing and ice skating.

They come with a card that includes a map and information on this coming year's main carnival attractions, activities and new events.

The carnival, first staged in 1886 and touted as "the Coolest Celebration on Earth," runs from Jan. 23 to Feb. 2. Most events are free to attend and will be held downtown, around Rice Park, Landmark Center and at the State Fairgrounds.

The buttons include a registration form for a chance to win prizes such as feeding giraffes at Como Zoo; escorting the pig onto the field at an upcoming St. Paul Saints baseball game; a firetruck ride for 20 with the Vulcans; a bed-and-breakfast package at the St. Paul Hotel; a year's membership to the St. Paul Athletic Club; and the grand prize of $1,000.

The buttons cost $5 each or $19 for all four. They are available now at Cub grocery stores, Spire Credit Union locations, various other retails and at www.wintercarnival.com.