U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren will bring her 2020 Democratic presidential campaign to St. Paul next Monday.

A town hall is set for 6:15 p.m. Aug. 19 at Leonard Center Fieldhouse on the Macalester College campus.

"Elizabeth's decision to forgo high dollar fundraisers and call-time means she's doing the work of building a grassroots movement in Minnesota and across the country," campaign spokesperson Chris Hayden said in a statement. "She'll continue traveling to as many places as possible in the coming months and is looking forward to being in Twin Cities to hear from voters about the issues important to them."

Warren is gaining among likely Democratic caucusgoers in Iowa, which holds the first contest on Feb. 3. A Monmouth University Poll released Thursday found her at 19%. Only former Vice President Joe Biden, at 28%, had more support.

A RealClearPolitics average of national polls also shows her in second place to Biden, with a narrow lead over Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Warren's performance in two debates won her praise for her detailed policy proposals. On Saturday, she outlined a series of initiatives meant to reduce firearm deaths by 80% in the wake of deadly mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio.

The Warren campaign is also working behind the scenes to build a grass roots network across Minnesota. A Minneapolis gathering was held last week to train volunteers who plan to host house parties to recruit supporters.

The Massachusetts senator is not the first 2020 hopeful to campaign in U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar's home state.

South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke and entrepreneur Andrew Yang also have made Minnesota stops.

Those visits illustrate the significance of the state's March 3 primary and its role in the fall election. Candidates in the big Democratic field are not ceding the state to Klobuchar, nor are they assuming that it will reject President Donald Trump on Nov. 3.

Democrat Hillary Clinton beat Trump in Minnesota by 44,765 votes out of 2.7 million cast. Trump has predicted that he will carry the state next year. The state has 10 Electoral College votes; 270 are needed to win the presidency.