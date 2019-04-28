2019 Vikings selections

18. Garrett Bradbury

G, 6-3, 306, North Carolina State

• The reigning Rimington Trophy winner as college football’s top center, Bradbury is the Vikings’ first offensive lineman drafted in the first round since Matt Kalil in 2012. Expectations for him are just as high.

• Bradbury also started at left guard for the Wolfpack, but his NFL prospects soared once he moved to center and anchored N.C. State’s offensive line. He’s considered a highly intelligent and athletic big man, making him a logical fit as the Vikings likely look to move Pat Elflein to guard.

50. Irv Smith, Jr

TE, 6-2, 242, Alabama

• Smith is the son of former Saints tight end Irv Smith Sr., who was New Orleans’ 1993 first-round pick, and the nephew of former NFLer Ed Smith.

• The 20-year-old set the Crimson Tide’s single-season record for tight ends with seven touchdowns in 2018.

• A native of New Orleans, he played three years at Alabama, winning a national title following the 2017 season.

• He was second -team all-SEC last season, when he had 44 receptions for 710 yards.

102. Alexander Mattison

RB, 5-11, 221, Boise State

• Ran a 4.67 40-yard dash at the NFL combine and projects as a power runner to complement starter Dalvin Cook.

• Had 1,415 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns in 13 games as a junior in 2018.

• Played regularly as a true freshman in 2016, and had 1,086 yards as a sophomore.

• A native of San Bernardino, Calif., where he was an outstanding wrestler in high school.

114. Dru Samia

OG, 6-5, 305, Oklahoma

Having blocked for consecutive Heisman-winning quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray, Samia (6-5, 305 pounds) knows how to protect a team’s top asset. So the Vikings made him the second offensive lineman drafted within Minnesota’s first four picks.

• Samia comes from the Sooners’ zone-heavy blocking schemes demanding athleticism, so he should fit the Vikings’ new system. Samia said he expects to play guard, where he didn’t allow a sack in 14 starts last fall.

162. Cameron Smith

ILB, 6-2, 238, USC

Smith, a former Trojans team captain and leading tackler, joins the Vikings as the latest midround pick at linebacker. The four-year USC starter at inside linebacker brings a steady track record. He is just the third Trojan with a 100-plus tackle season since 2004, doing so in his first of two seasons as a team captain in 2017. Smith (6-2, 238 pounds) wasn’t the most athletic prospect, but his production and leadership are noteworthy. Smith will compete on special teams and at backup linebacker, where Kentrell Brothers enters his contract year.

190. Armon Watts

DT, 6-5, 300, Arkansas

Watts went from benchwarmer to one-year star at Arkansas, where he finished his redshirt senior season with 8 ½ tackles for loss, seven sacks and three forced fumbles. Watts (6-5, 300 pounds) might be the kind of project defensive line coach Andre Patterson can develop into a difference-maker. He’s tall for a defensive tackle but has the strength to hold his own. Watts could see reps at both defensive tackle spots for the Vikings.

191. Marcus Epps

S, 6-0, 191, Wyoming

Epps is a former walk-on at Wyoming who starred for three seasons in the Mountain West Conference. A tackling machine, Epps had 324 tackles in four seasons, including 111 as a sophomore. His college production included 18.5 tackles for a loss, 22 pass deflections, nine interceptions and five forced fumbles. So, he’s a playmaker. Epps credited his 2-year-old son, Braxton, for keeping him grounded on his path to the NFL. The Vikings need the depth, having lost safeties Andrew Sendejo and George Iloka in free agency.

193. Oli Udoh

OT, 6-6, 323, Elon

A behemoth of a man, Udoh (6-5, 323 pounds) figures to be a high-upside project at offensive tackle. He drew rave reviews during the East-West Shrine Game in January, when Udoh fared well against a West roster led by Vikings linebackers coach Adam Zimmer. He was a four-year starter at Elon (FCS), but Udoh is still relatively new to football. He did not play offensive line until his senior year of high school, having started off as a defensive lineman. His parents are Nigerian immigrants.

217. Kris Boyd

CB, 6-0, 201, Texas

In Boyd, the Vikings get a defensive back with a two-year history of making plays on the ball. Boyd (5-11, 201 pounds) has deflected 15 passes apiece in each of the last two years for the Longhorns, leading analysts to project him as a strong outside cornerback or safety project for the NFL. He comes from a football family, including a cousin in former Pro Bowl cornerback Bobby Taylor. Depending on how the Vikings see Boyd’s fit, he could provide depth at either corner or safety.

239. Dillon Mitchell

WR, 6-1, 197, Oregon

Mitchell (6-1, 197 pounds) left college a year early after a breakout season at Oregon. He caught 75 passes for 1,184 yards and 10 touchdowns last season as the Ducks’ go-to target, showing his upside as a downfield threat with 15.8 yards per catch. Questions center on Mitchell’s focus and work ethic. There’s little doubt about his promise. He has 4.46-second speed and NFL size on which to build muscle, but Mitchell had too many drops in college likely leading to his slide during the draft.

247. Olabisi Johnson

WR, 6-1, 204, Colorado State

Johnson (6-0, 204 pounds) is regarded as a well-rounded route runner and reliable contributor during the past three seasons at Colorado State. He averaged at least 14.5 yards per catch in back-to-back years. Johnson played alongside Michael Gallup (2018 third-round pick) and Rashard Higgins (2016 fifth-round pick), minimizing his immediate chances. But he had a standout season last fall with 796 yards and four touchdowns. Scouting reports boast about Johnson’s intelligence and toughness.

250. Austin Cutting

LS, 6-3, 245, Air Force

Cutting becomes the most recent long snapper to go pro right out of a service academy. The Air Force product is supposed to report to Georgia after graduation next month, but Cutting said he’s hopeful he can pursue both football and military careers. It’s been done before. Patriots long snapper Joe Cardona, a 2015 fifth-round pick from Navy, had a one-year service deferral in exchange for working one day a week at a Navy prep school near New England’s facilities — and Cardona is now entering his fifth NFL season.