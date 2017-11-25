Two teenagers were shot and wounded Saturday in north Minneapolis’ Folwell neighborhood, police said, continuing a spate of gun violence across the city in recent days.

Their injuries were not considered life-threatening, police said.

At least eight people have been shot in Minneapolis since Thursday, mostly on the city’s North Side.

On Friday, a reported shooting in the 4200 block of Bloomington Avenue S. capped a day in which four people were struck by gunfire in separate attacks across the city. The night before, two men suffered noncritical injuries when they were shot while sitting in a car in the 3000 block of 4th Avenue S.

About 1:15 p.m. Saturday, officers went to the intersection of Lowry and Emerson avenues N. after the city’s ShotSpotter network picked up 16 gunshots fired from the intersection’s eastern corner, according to police and scanner reports. A witness told police that two suspects had emerged from a nearby salon only moments before the shooting, the reports said.

One suspect was dressed in all white and had on a red hat and the other had on a white T-shirt and dark pants. At least one of the men was seen getting into a gray or blue Chevrolet car, which fled westbound on Lowry, according to the reports.

A short time later, two victims, aged 17 and 18, were dropped off separately at North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale, said police spokesman Officer Corey Schmidt. Both declined to cooperate with investigators, according to Schmidt.

He said police are reviewing video to determine who shot the two victims, but no suspect information was immediately available.

No arrests had been announced as of Saturday afternoon.