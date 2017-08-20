We might as well call it Jerry Lewis' "Damn Yankees," given the
adoring reception the 69-year-old comedian got as he double-took and
soft-shoed his nimble way through the role of the Devil in the
revival now at the Ordway Music Theatre.
The show was written by George Abbott and Douglass Wallop, with
words and music by Richard Adler and Jerry Ross and direction by
Jack O'Brien. There also was a large group of other performers
playing other pertinent roles.
But when one of the characters is the Devil, you know where the
attention is going, and when that Devil is Lewis, past master of
"Hellzapoppin" stage business, you might as well throw in the towel
and turn center stage over to him.
Lewis has never been shy about taking it, and he does in this
show, though not at all as you might imagine. The fact is that the
1955 "Damn Yankees" is a B musical, and everyone save Lewis seems to
know it. Everyone pulls out the stops to make it go, creating big,
overdone characterizations at best, caricatures writ large at worst
- except Lewis. He knows he has the upper hand, the best lines, the
show's funniest song. He's the one gloriously nasty guy in a sea of
sappiness, and he doesn't need to push it.
Through 80 percent of the show he's the model of restraint,
snapping out his lines without pushing for laughs (his biggest one
is when he puts on a devilish sneer and says he hates charities),
taking the famous Lewis double take with quick, eye-flapping
subtlety. He's calm in a sea of overacting, and he stands out like
Pavarotti in a karaoke bar.
This is the punch the show needs. It's B material, but B
material with a goofy charm that more or less matches Lewis'.
He holds himself back until he finally gets his
show-stopper, "Those Were the Good Old Days," and O'Brien gives him
a clear run at it. Lewis pulls out all his Catskills comic past,
complete with a Devil red coat and cane. It's a great routine, and
he loves doing it, playing with the audience, smirking, scowling,
tossing in nasty little innuendoes and, for his real fans, pulling
out that big, brassy voice, which sounds like a really manic,
demented child demanding Ritalin.
It's a terrific moment, and by the time he gets to it, it fits
right in. He follows that with "Two Lost Souls," a superb duet with
the temptress-gone-nice Lola, and manages to expose a sweetness
beneath everything as well.
In any other situation, Lola, played by Valerie Wright, would
be the subject of high praise, and when Lewis isn't acting out, she
dominates. She's sensational, managing to be sexy and hilarious in
"Whatever Lola Wants" and "A Little Brains, a Little Talent," a rare
blend of performer, actress and comedian.
This devilish twosome controls the show and sends it spinning.
O'Brien has wisely kept it 1950s - lots of pink, charcoal and coral
- and he's done a fine rewriting job.
The story, about a Washington Senators baseball fan who sells
his soul to become Joe Hardy, a star capable of finally beating the
Senators' nemesis, the Yankees, is passably amusing and nothing
more. But O'Brien beefs up the part of Hardy's abandoned wife, and
he's added some nice touches to the locker-room and baseball-field
scenes (though Rob Marshall's choreography is only sporadically
successful). It doesn't groan as much as it might, and fairly zings
along.
David Elder as Joe sings well and looks like a ballplayer, but
can't elevate the part past all-American wooden innocent. (I don't
think anyone can.) Amy Ryder has some great turns as Sister, and
everyone else is fine given the hyperkinetic style O'Brien uses,
perhaps as a way to deal with Lewis' natural hyperactivity.
Lewis surprises them, though, by being mostly quiet, taking the
focus by his calmness and then, when it counts, grabbing the stage
and wringing the life out of it. It's his show, and he earns it.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
Movies
Jerry Lewis, comedian, telethon host, dies at 91
Jerry Lewis, the manic, rubber-faced showman who jumped and hollered to fame in a lucrative partnership with Dean Martin, found an even greater following as the tireless, teary host of the annual muscular dystrophy telethons, has died. He was 91.
1995 review: St. Paul stage belongs to Lewis in revival of `Damn Yankees'
This review first appeared in the Star Tribune on Oct. 19, 1995
World
Spain: Police think extremists planned massive bomb attack
Police put up scores of roadblocks across northeast Spain on Sunday in hopes of capturing a fugitive suspect from the 12-member Islamic extremist cell that staged two vehicle attacks and plotted much deadlier carnage using explosives favored by Islamic State militants.
Variety
Minnesotans moving heaven and earth to view solar eclipse
Minnesotans who stay home may still see a partial solar eclipse, with the moon covering about 80 percent of the sun, if the weather cooperates.
Celebrities
Legendary comedian Jerry Lewis dies at 91
Jerry Lewis, one of Hollywood’s most famous comedians, died Sunday at the age of 91, TheWrap has learned. Lewis’ death comes just two weeks before…
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.