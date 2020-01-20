A young man fell from a cliff in a state park north of the Twin Cities and was located unresponsive by emergency responders, authorities said.

Luke L. Zajac, 19, of Marine on St. Croix, fell about 30 feet in Interstate State Park in Taylors Falls, according to the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office, which received a call late Sunday afternoon from someone at the scene about the incident.

Responding deputies used data from the 911 call as emergency dispatch stayed on the phone with the caller in order to zero in on Zajac’s location, the Sheriff’s Office said.

“Deputies were able to navigate the extreme terrain and locate the victim at the base of an approximately 30-foot-tall cliff,” read a statement from the Sheriff’s Office.

The deputies then directed other emergency responders to the location, “which was only reachable by foot,” the statement continued.

The responders gave aid to Zajac at the scene before he was lowered to a safe spot and then flown by air ambulance to a hospital, the statement read.

Among the agencies assisting with the Sheriff’s Office were the Taylors Falls and St. Croix Falls (Wis.) fire departments, Lakes Region ambulance service and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.