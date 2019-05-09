The Gophers had 12 programs post perfect scores, with none receiving penalties, in the latest Academic Progress Rate (APR) report, released Wednesday.

The APR offers a snapshot of each program’s academic performance over a four-year span, with 1,000 as the top score and programs penalized with reduced scholarships if their score dips below 930.

The most recent APR data is from 2017-18, and the Gophers received scores of 1,000 that year from men’s and women’s teams in cross-country, golf and tennis and from six women’s teams — basketball, gymnastics, hockey, soccer, softball and track and field.

In the APR’s multiyear category — a composite score over four years, ending with 2017-18 — the Gophers football team’s score was 978, but the men’s basketball team’s score fell to 948 — it likely will increase next year because the program will no longer be hurt by the 860 score from the 2014-15 year.

JOE CHRISTENSEN

LB commits to Gophers

Anoka’s Cody Lindenberg announced on Twitter that he has committed to the Gophers football team. The 6-2, 205-pound outside linebacker is a three-star recruit per 247Sports.com.

At the recent Nike Opening Region camp, he posted a 4.76-second 40-yard dash, a 4.22 shuttle and 30.2-inch vertical jump.

He’s the Gophers’ ninth commitment for the 2020 class.

MEGAN RYAN

Cadets hires Eigner

Trent Eigner, who led the Lakeville North boys’ hockey program to an undefeated season in 2014-15, was named head coach at St. Thomas Academy.

Eigner replaces co-head coaches Greg and Tom Vannelli. The brothers coached together at the Mendota Heights all-boys Catholic school since 2003, winning five Class 1A state championships and 11 section titles.

After taking over the program in 2011-12, Eigner led the Panthers to four state tournament appearances.

DAVID LA VAQUE

Vikings sign DE

The Vikings signed former Alabama-Birmingham defensive end Stacy Keely. Tackle Adam Bisnowaty, signed to the practice squad in October, was waived to make room.

The 6-6, 232-pound Keely had 5.5 tackles for loss, four sacks and two forced fumbles in two seasons at UAB.

ANDREW KRAMMER

Sports Mpls. honored

Sports Minneapolis, the sports marketing arm of the civic group Meet Minneapolis, was named the Sports Commission of the Year among competing major cities on Wednesday by the National Association of Sports Commissions.

Melvin Tennant, Sports Minneapolis executive director and Meet Minneapolis president and CEO, wrote in a statement: “It’s important industry recognition for the significant work of our organization to solicit, secure and assist in executing events. We started 2018 by hosting the Super Bowl, followed by the X Games, WNBA All-Star Game, and NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship.”

The Sports Minneapolis nomination also highlighted its work to secure the 2022 NCAA Women’s Final Four. Sports Minneapolis played a role in getting the 2019 NCAA Men’s Final Four as well.