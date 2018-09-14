10 intriguing players from Minnesota

Listed with their year in school, position, college and, in parentheses, their high school:

Five to watch in FBS

Ryan Connelly

Senior linebacker, Wisconsin (Eden Prairie): Former walk-on led the Badgers with 88 tackles, including 11 tackles for loss last season. Made preseason Butkus Award watch list. Eight combined tackles and one sack in Badgers’ 2-0 start this year.

Josh Corcoran

Senior defensive end, Northern Illinois (Lakeville South): Second-year starter. Earned third-team All-MAC honors in 2017. Didn’t play first two games in 2018 with injury. Expected to make his debut Saturday vs. Central Michigan.

Alex Hart

Senior linebacker, New Mexico (Prior Lake): Third on the team with 58 tackles and tops with five QB hurries last year. Led Lobos with 13 tackles in 45-15 loss vs. Wisconsin last week.

Amani Hooker

Junior linebacker, Iowa (Park Center): Recorded 56 tackles last season, including 41 solo. Member of AP All-Bowl team last year. Combined 12 tackles and one interception in first two games for Hawkeyes in 2018.

JD Spielman

Sophomore wide receiver, Nebraska (Eden Prairie): Had 55 catches for 830 yards and two touchdowns as a freshman last year. Three catches for 67 yards and a touchdown in last week’s 33-28 loss to Colorado.

Five to watch in FCS

Robbie Grimsley

Senior safety, North Dakota State (Hutchinson): All-America second-team safety last season after leading the Bison with 12 passes deflected and four interceptions. Seven tackles in 2018 opening win vs. Cal Poly.

Deion Harris

Redshirt senior defensive back, North Dakota (Hibbing): Missed the 2017 season, but he earned Associated Press All-America second-team honors in 2016 after leading Big Sky with five interceptions. Five tackles, including one tackle for loss, in 2018 opening win vs. Mississippi Valley State.

Jesper Horsted

Senior wide receiver, Princeton (Roseville): Had one of the best receiving seasons in Ivy League history last year with 92 catches for 1,226 yards and 14 touchdowns to set school records. Plays 2018 opener Saturday vs. Butler.

Greg Menard

Redshirt senior defensive end, North Dakota State (Lakeville North): Missed 2017 season after suffering a torn ACL. Two-time FCS All-America who has 25 career sacks. Three tackles, a sack and pass breakup in 2018 opener vs. Cal Poly.

John Santiago

Junior running back, North Dakota State (St. Francis): Named to AP All-America first team last season after leading FCS with 1,780 all-purpose yards. Amassed 161 all-purpose yards in opening win vs. Mississippi Valley State.

MARCUS FULLER