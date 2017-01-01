One of two men riding snowmobiles along the North Shore fell off and was fatally struck by his friend’s machine trailing close behind, authorities said.

The incident occurred about 5:30 p.m. Saturday on County Road 8, just north of Grand Marais, according to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim was identified as Wayne G. Anderson, 22, of Grand Marais. The other snowmobiler was not hurt.

“It appears that the cause of the accident was that the lead rider [Anderson] struck something under the snow and was separated from his machine as a result,” Sheriff Pat Eliasen said Sunday. Eliasen described both men as “experienced riders.”

Emergency personnel took Anderson to North Shore Health in Grand Marais, but “due to the severity of the injuries, life saving measures were unsuccessful and Anderson passed away at North Shore Health,” Eliasen said.

“Our hearts are with the family and friends of Mr. Anderson and the other rider at this difficult time,” the sheriff said.

Eliasen said he’s withholding the identity of the other rider “until the county attorney has reviewed the case for any charges.”