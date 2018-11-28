Snow flurries are greasing up Twin Cities roadways just in time for the Wednesday evening commute, slowing traffic as motorists slip and slide on major thoroughfares.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation has dozens of plows deployed around the metro, where they are preparing for 1-3 inches of snowfall. As of 3 p.m., several crashes had been reported due to deteriorating conditions, including at least one overturned vehicle on Interstate 35W near Burnsville Parkway. Traffic cams also showed other serious crashes on Hwy. 169 near Medicine Lake.

An 18-year-old woman from Staples, Minn. was hospitalized Wednesday after her Volkswagen Beetle crossed the centerline on an icy Hwy. 23 in Stearns County and struck an oncoming SUV. The other driver was uninjured. Both were wearing their seat belts.

Nearly half of all Metro Transit buses are delayed by an average of 10 minutes, the agency said. But Northstar and light-rail services are running on schedule. Passengers can check www.metrotransit.org/snow for possible detours.

Light snow is expected to fall through Thursday morning. The metro may see a reprieve Friday before continued snowfall this weekend.

Drivers should slow down — especially on bridges and overpasses — leave extra space between vehicles and watch for slippery roadways. Plan for a longer drive and check 511mn.org for road conditions before you leave.