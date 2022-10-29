More from Star Tribune
Wolves
Out of a 'dark hallway,' Nowell is seizing opportunity with Wolves
Fourth-year guard Jaylen Nowell has expanded his role as the primary scorer off the bench this season.
Gophers
Gophers women hockey ties No. 1 Ohio State but Buckeyes win shootout for extra point
Sophie Jaques' power-play goal with 5 minutes, 34 seconds left in the third period for Ohio State tied the score at 4-all and after a scoreless overtime, the Buckeyes won a shootout.
Sports
Souhan: Modern-day Vikings are heavy on culture and accountability, light on punchlines
Minnesota Vikings players and leaders have done an admirable job of cleaning up shop, making this job a little less fun.
Gophers
Gophers football back on track with 31-0 romp over Rutgers
Mohamed Ibrahim rushed 36 times for 159 yards and three TDs for his 16th consecutive 100-yard game as the Gophers rolled to 375 yards of offense and held the ball for more than 40 minutes.
Politics
Voters of color critical to Minn. candidates' election hopes
Both political parties are courting communities of color as the state grows more diverse, but some say efforts are falling short.