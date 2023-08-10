More from Star Tribune
Zach Bryan plays Target Center
The Oklahoma singer went from posting videos while serving in the U.S. Navy to touring arenas two years later, buoyed by the top 10 hit "Something in the Orange."
Wolves
Edwards fined $50,000 for swinging chair after Wolves playoff loss
Following his team's elimination in Denver, Anthony Edwards allegedly struck two workers when he grabbed and swung a folding chair while leaving the court.
Twins
Lewis shows powerful swings on rehab assignment with Saints
The Twins' Royce Lewis is with the St. Paul Saints while recovering from an oblique strain, and is trying to remain patient during his recovery.
Twins
Scoggins: Twins top prospect Lee speeding through farm system
The Twins' first round pick in the 2022 draft, Brooks Lee is playing at Class AAA St. Paul with Target Field in his sights.
Gophers
Gophers run stuffer Baugh embraces his small-town Oklahoma roots
Kyler Baugh, who transferred from Houston Baptist, has proven himself as a top Big Ten interior defensive lineman.