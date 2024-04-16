HOUSTON — Former AL batting champion Yuli Gurriel finalized a minor league contract with the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday and was assigned to Triple-A Gwinnett.
The 39-year-old first baseman hit .245 with four home runs and 27 RBIs in 108 games last year for the Miami Marlins.
Gurriel spent his first seven major league seasons with the Houston Astros, winning World Series titles in 2017 and 2022. He has a .281 career average with 98 home runs and 462 RBIs.
Gurriel won the AL batting title in 2021 at .319. ___
