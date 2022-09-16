Middle school mentor

Hope for Tomorrow mentors guide middle schoolers to help them gain life skills that will lead to a successful transition to high school and beyond. Two hours during the school day once a month from October to May. Hftmentoring.org.

Be a Big

Big Brothers Big Sisters pairs youth with caring adult mentors to create supportive relationships that help build children's resilience and promote their mental health and well-being. bigstwincities.org/volunteer.

Hospice companion

Share your skills, caring heart and listening presence with hospice patients, their families and caregivers, through a variety of volunteer opportunities including companionship, respite for caregivers, reading/writing/playing games and recording life stories. Training provided. allinahealth.org/hospicevolunteer or 612-262-7108.

Join the club

Help the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Twin Cities with programming in academics, healthy lifestyles, recreation, athletics, career and college readiness, and art. Afternoon and evenings, M-F. Metro locations. boysandgirls.org.

Office assistant

Al-Maa'uun serves Islamic communities in north Minneapolis in the areas of food, housing, employment and mentorship. Help in the office sorting documentation and other administrative tasks. almaauun.org

Fraser friend

Fraser, a provider of autism and childhood mental health services, seeks individuals and groups willing to share their skills with people dealing with mental health issues and developmental disabilities. Become a buddy or teach a client to fish. Many opportunities available. fraser.org.

Befriend an elder

East Side Elders invites your group to schedule a group activity. Work with staff to design a project that engages your team and assists those in need. Help with meal service, filling goodie bags, afternoon of games, craft projects and more. eastsideelders.org.

Make and serve meals

Help prepare and serve meals at Catholic Charities (both downtowns) while providing a warm greeting to guests and support for staff. cctwincities.org.

Park assistants

Help Mississippi Park Connection strengthen the connection between people and the Mississippi River and those who enjoy the national park. Assist the Mississippi National River and Recreation Area. Programs for all ages. Hands-on projects, community information events, classroom learning, field trips and more. parkconnection.org.

Blood center driver

Help Memorial Blood Centers transport blood to area hospitals and ensure that community hospitals have the blood they need. Valid Minnesota license and good driving record required. Vehicle (mini-van or smaller) provided. mbc.org.

Be a VIP for VEAP

Help VEAP serve food pantry clients by sorting food donations and assisting with the drive-thru system (checking in visitors, taking orders and helping load vehicles). Weekdays, three-hour shifts. Bloomington location. veap.org.

Find more:

Hands-On Twin Cities offers a range of opportunities. Learn more about which groups need volunteers at handsontwincities.org or 612-379-4900.