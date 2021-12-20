PHOTOGRAPHY
FOOD
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Business
Ghislaine Maxwell jury begins deliberations after closings
A jury began deliberations Monday, tasked with considering whether Ghislaine Maxwell is a dangerous predator who recruited teens to be sexually abused by financier Jeffrey Epstein — as prosecutors put it — or the "innocent woman" a defense attorney described.
St. Paul
Eye On St. Paul Q&A: Sean Kershaw, public works director
Kershaw talks snow emergencies, street repair and leading a department that affects people's everyday lives.
Business
California sues Walmart over disposal of hazardous waste
Retail giant Walmart illegally dumps more than 1 million batteries, aerosol cans of insect killer and other products, toxic cleaning supplies, electronic waste, latex paints and other hazardous waste into California landfills each year, state prosecutors alleged Monday in a lawsuit that the company labeled "unjustified."
Local
Jury deliberating manslaughter charges against Kimberly Potter
Attorneys argued over what police body camera videos captured when Potter shot Daunte Wright with her handgun and not her Taser.
Local
Wisconsin health officials urge vaccinations, precautions
Wisconsin health officials and Gov. Tony Evers on Monday urged residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and take other precautions, such as wearing masks and keeping holiday gatherings small, as the new omicron variant is expected to create a surge in cases over the coming weeks.