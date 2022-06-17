Starting Monday, yard waste pickup is switching from weekly to every other week for some parts of Minneapolis to adjust for a staffing shortage.

The lack of workers this summer has already forced cuts to yard waste services in other metro cities.

In Minneapolis, the impacted neighborhoods are:

South: East of Interstate 35W

Southwest: South of Minnehaha Creek

Northeast: South of 22nd Avenue NE

The city's Solid Waste and Recycling employees collect yard waste in those areas, said city spokesperson Sarah McKenzie. Minneapolis Refuse Incorporated covers the other half of the city, and by contract their collection of yard waste will remain weekly.

Because service is not being suspended entirely, there will be no reimbursement for impacted residents, McKenzie said.

The city's yard waste collection web page includes a map showing where service is changing. Residents are advised to continue leaving their yard waste containers at the curb or alley until collection, and call Solid Waste and Recycling at (612) 673-2917 if they haven't had a pick-up for more than two weeks.

Collection for most impacted residents will continue to be the same day of the week, but for others that might change as well, according to a city news release. Residents are asked to refer to the online yard waste pick-up map to check their pickup days. Residents can also call Solid Waste and Recycling, but city offices will be closed June 20 to observe Juneteenth.

The Hennepin County website includes information for yard waste drop-off locations. It also has tips for backyard composting, an eco-friendly way to use up yard waste and create fertilizer for gardening.

For more information on the changes to pickups in Minneapolis, visit https://www.minneapolismn.gov/resident-services/garbage-recycling-cleanup/yard-waste/yard-waste-collection-map/.