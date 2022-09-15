Minnesota utility regulators Thursday approved Xcel Energy's plans for a mammoth solar power plant in Becker, a project that will cost at least $575 million and dwarf the state's current largest solar farm.

The new solar farm was lauded by utility regulators for its environmental benefits and its economic impact.

The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission (PUC) voted unanimously to allow Xcel to recover costs for the project from its ratepayers.

"I think this is a hugely important day for Minnesota," Katie Sieben, the PUC's chairman, said at the panel's meeting on Thursday.

The project is roundly supported by clean energy groups, local governments and labor unions. The plant would help replace electricity that will be lost when Xcel begins closes its three big Sherco coal-fired power plants in Becker between the end of 2023 and 2030.

It would create 900 union construction jobs, and would help soften the economic blow of the coal plant closures to Becker and the surrounding area.

"We are ready to begin work on the project," Matt Harris, Xcel's lead assistant counsel, told the PUC. "We will begin placing orders for the panels tomorrow."

Xcel says Sherco Solar will come online in two phases: late 2024 and then late 2025.

The solar plant would cover 3,497 acres in the Becker area and would churn out 460 megawatts of electricity when the sun is shining. Currently, the largest single solar farm in Minnesota is Xcel's 100-megawatt facility in Chisago County.

Xcel says Sherco Solar would be the largest solar plant in the Upper Midwest and one of the largest in the country.

The project's cost has been controversial, with both the Minnesota Department of Commerce and the state's attorney general opposing it earlier this year. Both concluded Xcel's bidding process left ratepayers unduly exposed to high costs.

But this summer, the Commerce Department and Xcel agreed on a "price cap" for the solar plant, which the Attorney General has also approved.

The complicated price cap would be linked to the cost of bids Xcel is currently receiving for several other solar farms — 900 megawatts of capacity — beyond Sherco Solar.

Minneapolis-based Xcel originally estimated the solar plant would cost $575 million. But it has not publicly released its current estimated price other than to say the cost has gone up.

Sherco Solar's cost rose significantly as inflation and supply chain constraints squeezed the solar energy business — like so many other industries — over the past year.

Since April 2021, solar project prices had climbed 25 %, including 8 % in 2022's second quarter alone, Xcel said in a July PUC filing. Xcel's Sherco costs had increased, too.

However, Xcel Thursday reiterated that the passage of landmark federal legislation in August could end up reducing the project's ultimate cost to ratepayers by 20 % to 30 %.

The beefed-up renewable energy tax subsidies in the new law will cushion the blow to consumers.