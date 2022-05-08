A wrong-way driver killed two young men from Park Rapids in a crash last week in Michigan.

Kian Scott and Dwayne Johnson were identified by family and friends as the brothers who died in the fatal crash Tuesday, according to a GoFundMe.

The Mecosta, Mich., County Sheriff's Office was responding to reports of a wrong-way driver on Hwy. 131 in Aetna Township at 10:44 p.m. Almost immediately after hearing about the driver, deputies were called to a head-on collision with a vehicle fully engulfed in flames.

Several eyewitnesses told deputies that a vehicle was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes and never slowed down before hitting an oncoming vehicle out of Minnesota.

The wrong-way driver also died in the crash.

Scott and Johnson both attended Park Rapids High School, where they wrestled. The Park Rapids wrestling team shared on Facebook they lost two members of "our wrestling family."

"The boys were on their way to Michigan for work. Please pray for dad Dwayne and mom Jen, brothers Dandre and Malik and Randall."

On the online fundraiser, a former classmate of the young men wrote that she was praying for the Johnson family and said "your sons will be forever in all of our hearts."

"Both Dwayne and Kian were the kindest souls I have ever met. There wasn't one day in school that they wouldn't make me smile. They both would know when I wasn't having a good day and would do everything just to see me smile," wrote Averi Bullinger.

Veronica Gauthier wrote that, as statistician for the team, she watched Scott and Johnson wrestle for years.

"I have so many memories of times that Dwayne made me laugh so hard I couldn't breathe," she wrote. "They were two of the most kindhearted and optimistic people even when people didn't show them the same kindness."