A driver going the wrong way on Interstate 94 in central Minnesota died after striking a semitrailer just after midnight Thursday.

A third vehicle was also involved in the wreck, which happened near Albany, Minn., in Stearns County.

The driver of a Grand Prix was going west in the eastbound lanes when he collided with an eastbound semi near milepost 149. An eastbound Chevy TrailBlazer then hit the Grand Prix and spun out, the State Patrol said.

The Grand Prix driver died in the crash. His name has not been released, but the patrol said he was a 60-year-old man from Grove City, Minn.

Neither the semi driver nor a passenger in his rig were hurt, the patrol said.

A teen driving the Chevy TrailBlazer was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with noncritical injuries, the patrol said.

The crash is under investigation.

Tim Harlow