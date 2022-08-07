An armed man who was threatening to harm himself and his family in a mental health crisis was fatally shot by two Wright County deputies on Sunday morning, according to authorities.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the shooting that happened around 1 a.m. in the 12000 block of 72nd Court NE in Otsego.

The sheriff's office said in a news release that "reports indicated a man was having mental health challenges and had threatened physical harm to his family and himself."

Deputies spoke to the man when responding to the scene and the man agreed to go to the hospital for an evaluation, according to the release. But while waiting for the ambulance, the man ran into the kitchen and grabbed a knife.

"He fled the home and ran into the neighborhood. Squads set up a perimeter and requested additional support from the Minnesota State Patrol helicopter," the release stated.

The release said the man confronted deputies a short time later in a neighboring backyard, adding that two deputies attempted to Tase him when he threatened them with the knife. The two deputies then shot the man, who was taken to North Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The deputies have been placed on standard administrative leave.

Sgt. Troy Wachter said he could not provide any additional information.