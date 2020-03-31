A southern Minnesota police officer shot in the head in early January while pursuing a criminal suspect is being moved from a rehabilitation facility in the state to a new location for enhanced treatment, his family said.

Waseca police officer Arik Matson, 32, is taking a flight to an unspecified health center “to continue his therapy for the next couple of months,” sister-in-law Nicole Matson disclosed in a CaringBridge update.

“The rehab facilities in Minnesota currently don’t have the capabilities to provide the type of care he needs,” she said.

She went on to explain that Matson has had “a rough week or two with therapy” of late, specifically coping with depression while having a severe brain injury.

“But he’s pushing though,” the sister-in-law wrote. “He’s loving all of the videos you guys are sending, keep them coming.”

The videos are being received on the officer’s behalf at MatsonStrong@gmail.com.

Tyler R. Janovsky, 37, of Waseca, is charged with three counts of first-degree attempted murder in connection with the encounter on Jan. 6, when Matson and three other officers were responding to a call about a suspicious person in a neighborhood.

During a foot chase, Janovsky allegedly shot Matson in the head and fired at two others.

Janovsky remains jailed in lieu of $3 million bail and has another court date set for May 20.

His criminal record includes convictions for burglary, drug crimes, terroristic threats and accessory to murder. At the time of Matson’s shooting, he was wanted on charges involving methamphetamine production.