Dec. 8, 1984 (44 points): 49ers 51, Vikings 7 / road game

Oct. 6, 1963 (42 points): Cardinals 56, Vikings 14 / home game

Jan. 14, 2001 (41 points): N.Y. Giants 41, Vikings 0* / road game

Dec. 12, 1981 (38 points): Lions 45, Vikings 7 / road game

Nov. 14, 2011 (38 points): Packers 45, Vikings 7 / road game

Nov. 20, 2022: (37 points): Cowboys 40, Vikings 3 / home game

Sept. 22, 1967 (36 points): Rams 39, Vikings 3 / road game

Sept. 14, 1980 (35 points): Eagles 42, Vikings 7 / home game

Nov. 11, 2007 (34 points): Packers 34, Vikings 0 / road game

Oct. 24, 1977 (32 points): Rams 35, Vikings 3 / road game

Oct. 2, 2014 (32 points): Packers 42, Vikings 10 / road game

*-NFC Championship Game