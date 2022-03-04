Mysteries of Stonehenge

Was Stonehenge a solar calculator, a cemetery, a shrine? A new exhibition at the British Museum in London unravels some of the mystery — it was, at times, all of those things. But the exhibition's bigger goal is bringing to life the sun-worshiping and surprisingly sophisticated people who built it. "The World of Stonehenge" assembles more than 430 objects from across Europe to explore the monument's creators and their world. The exhibition's star item is the 3,600-year-old Nebra Sky Disc, a bronze disc inlaid with gold symbols representing the sun, moon and stars, believed to be the oldest surviving map of the cosmos. The exhibition runs to July 17.

Associated Press

Thailand loosens up

Thailand has eased some entry requirements for foreign visitors. As of March 1, fully vaccinated visitors must take a RT-PCR test on arrival and spend their first night at an approved hotel while awaiting the results, but no longer need to take a second RT-PCR test and spend another night at a hotel on their fifth day. Instead, visitors arriving under the "Test & Go" program will need to take a self-administered rapid antigen test on the fifth day and report the result on a cellphone app. Unvaccinated travelers can also enter Thailand if they are quarantined in approved hotels for 10 days.

Associated Press

Golden Girls at sea

Of course a "Golden Girls" cruise is sailing out of Miami. Where else? The fourth version of the Golden Fans at Sea cruise is planned for April 2023, open to up to 1,000 fans of Rose, Dorothy, Blanche and Sophia. It's a five-night affair on board Celebrity Summit sailing from PortMiami April 8-13, with stops in Key West and Cozumel. Activities include a bar crawl in the Keys, karaoke, trivia, celebrity panels, costume parade, game shows and dance parties. Guests have yet to be announced. Past cruises featured Rue McClanahan's sister Melinda as well as producer and show writer Stan Zimmerman (goldenfansatsea.com).

Orlando Sentinel

Airstream goes electric

Airstream, the brand of silver-bullet shaped campers, has rolled out an electrified travel trailer that will help it navigate toward an emissions-free future. The rig, dubbed the eStream, is only a concept and isn't yet available for purchase. The eStream is outfitted with a span of solar panels and a skateboard-style chassis with two large battery packs in a configuration much like Tesla's. The rig is about 20% more aerodynamic than a traditional Airstream. It has a pair of electric motors driving its axle, essentially making it easier to tow. Its cleverest party trick, however, is moving while unhitched. The trailer can be driven independently via a smartphone, precluding the fraught process of backing into a tight camping spot.

Bloomberg News