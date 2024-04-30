NEW YORK — Select nominations for the 2024 Tony Awards, announced Tuesday.

Best Musical: ''Hell's Kitchen'': ''Illinoise"; ''The Outsiders''; ''Suffs''; ''Water for Elephants''

Best Play: ''Jaja's African Hair Braiding''; ''Mary Jane''; ''Mother Play''; ''Prayer for the French Republic''; ''Stereophonic''; ''Suffs''; ''Water for Elephants''

Best Revival of a Play: ''Appropriate''; ''An Enemy of the People''; ''Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch''

Best Revival of a Musical: ''Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club''; ''Gutenberg! The Musical!''; ''Merrily We Roll Along''; ''The Who's Tommy''

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play: William Jackson Harper, ''Uncle Vanya''; Leslie Odom Jr., "Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch"; Liev Schreiber, ''Doubt: A Parable''; Jeremy Strong, ''An Enemy of the People''; Michael Stuhlbarg, "Patriots."

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play: Betsy Aidem, ''Prayer for the French Republic"; Jessica Lange, ''Mother Play''; Rachel McAdams, ''Mary Jane,''; Sarah Paulson, ''Appropriate''; Amy Ryan, ''Doubt: A Parable''

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical: Brody Grant, ''The Outsiders''; Jonathan Groff, ''Merrily We Roll Along''; Dorian Harewood, ''The Notebook''; Brian d'Arcy James, ''Days of Wine and Roses''; Eddie Redmayne, "Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical: Eden Espinosa, "Lempicka"; Maleah Joi Moon, ''Hell's Kitchen''; Kelli O'Hara, ''Days of Wine and Roses''; Maryann Plunkett, ''The Notebook''; Gayle Rankin, ''Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club''

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical: Shoshana Bean, ''Hell's Kitchen''; Amber Iman, ''Lempicka''; Nikki M. James, ''Suffs''; Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, ''Monty Python's Spamalot''; Kecia Lewis, ''Hell's Kitchen''; Lindsay Mendez, ''Merrily We Roll Along''; Bebe Neuwirth, ''Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club''

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical: Roger Bart, ''Back To The Future: The Musical''; Joshua Boone, ''The Outsiders''; Brandon Victor Dixon, ''Hell's Kitchen''; Sky Lakota-Lynch, ''The Outsiders''; Daniel Radcliffe, ''Merrily We Roll Along''; Steven Skybell, ''Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club''

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play: Quincy Tyler Bernstine, "Doubt: A Parable," Juliana Canfield, ''Stereophonic''; Celia Keenan-Bolger, "Mother Play"; Sarah Pidgeon, ''Stereophonic''; Kara Young, ''Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch''

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play: Will Brill, ''Stereophonic''; Eli Gelb, ''Stereophonic''; Jim Parsons, ''Mother Play''; Tom Pecinka, ''Stereophonic''; Corey Stoll, "Appropriate''

Best Direction of a Play: Daniel Aukin, ''Stereophonic"; Anne Kauffman, "Mary Jane"; Kenny Leon, "Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch"; Lila Neugebauer, Appropriate"; Whitney White, "Jaja's African Hair Braiding"

Best Direction of a Musical: Maria Friedman, ''Merrily We Roll Along''; Michael Greif, ''Hell's Kitchen''; Leigh Silverman, ''Suffs''; Jessica Stone, ''Water for Elephants''; Danya Taymor, ''The Outsiders''

Best Choreography: Annie-B Parson, ''Here Lies Love''; Camille A. Brown, ''Hell's Kitchen''; Rick Kuperman and Jeff Kuperman, ''The Outsiders''; Justin Peck, ''Illinoise''; Jesse Robb and Shana Carroll, ''Water for Elephants''

Best Book of a Musical: ''Hell's Kitchen,'' Kristoffer Diaz; ''The Notebook,'' Bekah Brunstetter; ''The Outsiders,'' Adam Rapp and Justin Levine; ''Suffs,'' Shaina Taub; ''Water for Elephants,'' Rick Elice

Best Original Score: "Days of Wine and Roses," music & lyrics: Adam Guettel; "Here Lies Love," music: David Byrne and Fatboy Slim, lyrics: David Byrne; ''The Outsiders,'' music & lyrics: Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance) and Justin Levine; ''Stereophonic,'' music & lyrics: Will Butler; "Suffs," music & lyrics: Shaina Taub

___

Online: http://tonyawards.com