The deputy registrar's office in Fairfax, Minn., is closed and its two employees are off the job after they accessed drivers' motor vehicle records without an authorized purpose, according to the state Department of Public Safety.

In an unrelated case in North Mankato, four employees at a deputy registrar's office have been stripped of their ability to access Department of Vehicle Services (DVS) data after an audit found they looked up several driver's license and motor vehicle records — including some on themselves — without a lawful purpose, a DVS spokesman said Wednesday.

The employees who misused the data were notified by letters Tuesday stating their ability to access DVS data has been permanently suspended in accordance with state law and that cases have been sent to the city or county attorney to review for possible charges.

The Star Tribune generally does not name individuals until they are charged.

The incidents bring to 51 state employees and those who work at privately-run companies that do business for the state, including deputy registrar's offices, who have lost rights to access DVS data since a law requiring revocation went into effect in October 2018. The law requires DVS to "immediately and permanently" revoke the authorization of anybody who "entered, updated, accessed, shared or disseminated data" in violation of state or federal law.

In Fairfax, the office will remain closed until new employees can be hired, trained and authorized to access DVS data, the agency said.

It was not immediately clear how the revocations would impact operations in North Mankato, which was left with only two employees to process transactions such as driver's license applications and vehicle title and registrations.

DVS reminds users about the law restricting accessing to data in quarterly e-mails, and annually requires system users to acknowledge the policy to keep data secure and confidential.

In Fairfax, one employee used another employee's access credentials to search records, which triggered an audit. Audits detail who has searched which records and when. The findings showed the two employees searched DVS data without a legitimate purpose seven times between February and May, DVS said.

An employee in North Mankato who looked up information on themselves in May triggered an audit. DVS then discovered a total of four users improperly accessed the data between November 2020 and May. Three of the users had their privileges revoked. A fourth employee no longer works for the office, DVS said.

