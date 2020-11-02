A worker at a recycling facility in St. Paul was fatally pinned by a piece of heavy equipment Monday morning, authorities said.

The incident occurred about 7:10 a.m. at Advanced Disposal, a garbage collection service just east of Como and Western avenues in the Frogtown neighborhood, police said.

The worker was opening the back doors of a truck when a front-end loader backed into him and pinned him against the truck, according to police spokesman Steve Linders.

Identities of the employees involved were not immediately released, and police and state workplace safety officials were investigating the incident.

Minnesota OSHA spokesman James Honerman said the agency will inspect the work area for safety or health hazards as it tries to “determine what caused or contributed to the accident and review whether existing OSHA standards were violated.”