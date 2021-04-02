The city of Woodbury has hired an engineering firm to study the safety of an intersection where a teenager was killed and four others injured in a violent March 13 crash.

Neighbors have told authorities that the section of Settlers Ridge Parkway near Sundance Way draws thrill-seekers who attempt to go airborne by driving fast over rises in the roadway. A petition to have that section of the roadway turned into a roundabout has drawn thousands of signatures.

Killed in the March 13 crash was Garrett Bumgarner, 18. A Minnesota State Patrol investigation of the crash continues, and criminal charges are possible against the teenage driver of the Honda Accord involved.

The city originally intended to wait for the investigation and accident reconstruction work to finish before deciding what steps to take, Mayor Anne Burt said in a statement. But those investigations could take many months, she's learned, and the victims' families and the neighborhood want swift action.

"We feel that it's appropriate to begin an engineering assessment of the area now," the statement said.

SRF Consulting Group, Inc., will study the design, conditions and usage of the intersection, looking at traffic volume, speeds and accident history. The firm will also evaluate converting the intersection into a roundabout. Their work is expected to take eight weeks.

The March 13 crash was the second at the intersection since 2011, with the first resulting in minor property damage, according to the city.

"We are shocked and saddened by this tragic crash and express our deepest condolences to everyone impacted," Burt said.

