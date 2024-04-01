Police and a Washington County SWAT team are on the scene of a standoff in Woodbury.
A man has barricaded himself inside one of the units on the 6100 block of Tahoe Road, according to Woodbury Police.
Events began around midnight when police were called to the residence about a disturbance. Officers were called back to the scene about 1:40 a.m. on a report that a man with weapons was threatening others who were inside, police said.
All the occupants were able to get out safely with the help of police, but the man remained inside, police said.
Other units nearby also were evacuated as the scene remains active, police said
