The women's basketball game between No. 7 Maryland and Iowa, scheduled for Thursday night in College Park, Md., was postponed because the Hawkeyes don't want to travel with the presidential inauguration being held one day earlier.

Iowa was scheduled to fly into Baltimore-Washington International Airport on Wednesday night. But Maryland posted news of the postponement on Tuesday night, saying Iowa decided not to travel "out of caution."

Wednesday's inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris was being held amid unprecedented security measures after a violent mob supporting President Donald Trump invaded the U.S Capitol two weeks ago.

Iowa's decision was supported by the Big Ten Conference. No makeup date was immediately announced.

Iowa also will not play at Rutgers on Sunday because of COVID-19 issues with the Scarlet Knights, and Rutgers postponed its home game against Penn State on Thursday.

No. 3 UConn 103, Butler 35: Olivia Nelson-Ododa scored 18 points as the Huskies (8-0, 7-0 Big East) gave coach Geno Auriemma his 1,099th victory, moving him past late Tennessee coach Pat Summitt for No. 2 on the career wins list. Auriemma trails Stanford's Tara VanDerveer (1,105).

Big Ten men

No. 7 Michigan 97, Maryland 63: Mike Smith made three early three-pointers as the Wolverines (12-1, 7-1 Big Ten) raced to a 17-3 lead and cruised past the Terrapins (8-7, 2-6) in Ann Arbor, Mich. Isaiah Livers led the Wolverines with 20 points. Donta Scott scored 13 for Maryland.

Purdue 67, No. 15 Ohio State 65: Jaden Ivey scored 15 points and made a tiebreaking three-pointer with five seconds remaining, and the Boilermakers (11-5, 6-3) rallied to win in Columbus, Ohio. Trevion Williams scored 16 points for Purdue, which has won four in a row. Duane Washington Jr. led the Buckeyes (11-4, 5-4) with 21 points.

No. 22 Illinois 79, Penn State 65: Kofi Cockburn had 21 points and 12 rebounds, carrying the Illini (10-5, 6-3) past the visiting Nittany Lions (3-6, 0-5) in Champaign, Ill.

Other Top 25 men

No. 3 Villanova 76, Seton Hall 74: Cole Swider hit the winning free throw with five seconds left and Collin Gillespie scored 22 points to help the host Wildcats (9-1, 4-0 Big East) win their first game in 27 days.

Florida 75, No. 6 Tennessee 49: Noah Locke scored 14 points as the Gators upset the visiting Vols, who were without three of their best four players, in Gainesville, Fla. Tennessee (10-2, 4-2 SEC) shot 29% from the field.

No. 18 Alabama 105, LSU 75: John Petty scored 24 points on eight three-pointers, and the Crimson Tide (12-3, 7-0) made a Southeastern Conference-record 23 shots from long range in beating host LSU (10-3, 5-2).

No. 19 Missouri 81, South Carolina 70: Jeremiah Tilmon had 19 points as the Tigers (9-2, 3-2 SEC) won at home.

Etc.

Among multiple men's postponements announced Tuesday, No. 12 Texas Tech will not play its home game Saturday against Iowa State.