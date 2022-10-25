Tap the bookmark to save this article.

A woman crossing a well-traveled street in Shakopee after dark was run over by an SUV driver and killed, officials said Tuesday.

The incident occurred about 9:15 p.m. Sunday on Marschall Road just north of Vierling Drive, police said.

The woman, 53 years old and from St. Paul, was walking from the west side of Marschall toward the east side when she was struck by the southbound SUV, said Police Capt. Jason Arras. Officials have yet to release the woman's identity.

Arras said the woman was not crossing at the intersection.

The driver, a 68-year-old man from Shakopee, stopped at the scene and cooperated with law enforcement, Arras said.