A woman died when a driver hit her as she walked in a Bloomington parking lot Sunday afternoon.
Deputy Police Chief Mike Hartley confirmed the elderly woman died at Walgreens, 9800 Lyndale Ave S., after the crash around 1:30 p.m. The driver didn't flee the scene, Hartley added, but he couldn't release further details early on in the investigation.
Several people in the area at the time of the crash rushed to the woman to perform CPR.
This is a developing story. Check back at the startribune.com for more information.
