A woman and her son are dead in what police suspect was a murder-suicide in a Rochester apartment.

Officers were sent Thursday to 124 Sandbar Court NE. for a welfare check, police said.

Once inside, they saw the bodies of a 54-year-old woman and a 30-year-old son inside his residence in the River Glen Apartments complex, police said. A gun was recovered by officers near the man's body, according to police.

"The bodies had been there for some time," read a police statement, which offered no details about what might have led up to the deaths.

The identities of the woman and her son have yet to be released.