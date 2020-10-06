Lauren P. Peterson woke up Sept. 25 to a "nasty" message from a stranger on social media. She rolled her eyes and showed it to her husband, unaware of why she had been targeted.

She got more "hateful" messages throughout the day until one sent her to an article from the conservative news site, Alpha News, which showed that she had been charged with assaulting one of its journalists during protests in downtown Minneapolis over the police shooting of a Black man in Wisconsin.

But Peterson had been mistakenly identified as the assailant in a video recorded by the journalist and viewed nearly 900,000 times on Twitter.

During a news conference Tuesday morning, Peterson and her attorney, Kelly Keegan, said Minneapolis police failed to take basic steps to verify the identity of the alleged attacker, putting her, her husband and their four children in danger.

"I thought that it was some sort of hoax or fake news or something," Peterson said. She said she didn't know of the charges against her were real until Keegan confirmed it, "because no one from the Minneapolis Police Department ever reached out to me."

"No one asked where I was. No one came to see me and look at me to see that I'm clearly not the woman in the video," Peterson said.

The charges were gross misdemeanor third-degree riot and three misdemeanors — two counts of fifth-degree assault and one count of disorderly conduct.

"We truly have no idea how Lauren was pointed to as the person in the video," Keegan said. "When you meet Lauren, you can tell she's not the person."

The woman in the video and Peterson both wear glasses and have long, dark-colored hair; it's unclear how police identified Peterson.

Minneapolis police could not be immediately reached for comment Tuesday. The Minneapolis City Attorney's Office, which charged the case and then dismissed it Friday, could not be immediately reached for comment Tuesday.

A story about the charges was published in the Star Tribune in late September, and news of the dismissal was published this week.

The city issued a statement about the case Monday explaining that it had "filed a dismissal with the court after additional evidence showed that Ms. Peterson was not in Minneapolis at the time this offense took place."

Peterson and Keegan said the damage has been done. Even though the case has been dismissed, it could take up to six months to expunge Peterson's otherwise clean criminal record, Keegan said.

Court documents with Peterson's name, birth date, home address and a recounting of the alleged assault will remain available to the public until the case is expunged.

For days after the charges were filed, Peterson said she received several "crass and crude and derogatory" messages via social media and her personal e-mail and cellphone. Someone sent her a "nasty greeting card" in the mail, and many called her phone and hung up.

"I was sent a picture of my house with a threatening note via e-mail," said Peterson, who has four children ages 8 to 19. "I didn't know if we were safe or if I should be setting up cameras. I didn't know what to do, and I still feel unsafe because my address is still out there, because if someone is confused and thinks I'm this woman … I don't know what people would do."

Peterson and her family were camping at Savanna Portage State Park, about 140 miles north of Minneapolis, when a woman allegedly threw a full water bottle at Alpha News reporter Rebecca Brannon and allegedly used a traffic cone to push her.

Several other protesters also confronted Brannon, swearing at her and yelling at her to leave the area of S. 5th Street and S. 4th Avenue in downtown Minneapolis. They were protesting the shooting and wounding of Jacob Blake by Kenosha, Wis. police.

Keegan collected a Minnesota state park permit, gas receipts, credit card information and photos with date, time and geolocation tags to show that Peterson was camping during the Aug. 24 incident. She provided the evidence to the city attorney's office last week, prompting the office to file a dismissal and to take the unusual step of explicitly stating in court documents that Peterson had been misidentified.

"The above-named defendant was MISIDENTIFIED as the perpetrator and is NOT the person who committed the offenses charged," the city attorney's office wrote, putting "MISIDENTIFIED" and "NOT" in bold.

"This would have been a very easy case for an investigator to quickly dismiss her as a [suspect], and unfortunately that didn't happen," Keegan said, adding that she was able to gather the evidence to clear Peterson "very quickly."

Keegan has requested all of the evidence collected in the case, and expects to receive it in one to two weeks.

Peterson and Keegan called for people to show restraint when they see stories about alleged crimes, and stressed the importance of allowing the court system to judge guilt or innocence.

"People are real," Peterson said. "There's a human on the other end of your messages, and you don't know the whole story. Don't assume that because someone is charged that they committed a crime. It clearly is not always the case."

