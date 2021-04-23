The discovery of the body of a young woman in a south Minneapolis residence has now become a homicide investigation, police said Saturday.

Police spokesman John Elder said that the victim, whose identity will be released after an autopsy, is a woman in her 20s.

She was found "obviously deceased" in a residence in the 3000 block of S. 18th Avenue just after noon Friday by officers carrying out to a welfare check, according to Elder.

A suspect has been arrested out of state, he said.

The woman's death is the city's 23rd of the year. It's also the second suspected killing in the area in the past month.

In the earlier incident, police say that 46-year-old Ryan K. Decker of St. Cloud was shot to death on March 25 during a confrontation with another man outside the Stop N Shop gas station at 1700 E. Lake St.

The alleged shooter, Chaz E. Stubblefield, 33, of Minneapolis was charged with second-degree intentional murder. A criminal complaint filed in Hennepin County District court said that after a heated confrontation between the men inside the station, Stubblefield followed Decker outside and accused him of using a racial epithet, before shooting him.

The area's ongoing issues have left some residents feeling abandoned by police and elected officials, leading to the emergence of civilian patrols.

Libor Jany • 612-673-4064 Twitter: @StribJany